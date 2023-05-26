Donald Trump Jr. Goofs Up, Says Dad Has ‘Charisma of a Mortician’

In a video posted Thursday night, Donald Trump Jr. appeared to insult his father while criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Trump has the charisma of a mortician and the energy that makes [former Florida Governor] Jeb Bush look like an Olympian,” Trump Jr. declared during an episode of his online program Triggered With Don Jr., which appears on the video platform Rumble.

Donald Trump Jr. at CPAC in Maryland

A clip of the moment can be viewed here.

Trump Jr. continued speaking after a brief pause without acknowledging that he had compared his father to a mortician, who embalms and prepares the dead for burial.

Trump Jr. spent much of the episode criticizing DeSantis, who is vying for the Republican presidential nomination.

The governor's campaign characterizes him as a chief rival to Trump Jr.'s father leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

US Representative Ron DeSantis, Republican of Florida, and candidate for Florida Governor, speaks during a rally with US President Donald Trump at Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DeSantis filed paperwork for his candidacy on Wednesday. He followed the moment with a scheduled conversation with billionaire Elon Musk on Twitter that evening.

But the audio-only event on Twitter Spaces was marred by technical difficulties that led many to mock DeSantis, including Trump Jr.

"I think what I noticed most about this whole failure to launch was, without the visuals — because it's an audio-only program — you realize just how nasally and effeminate his voice is," Trump Jr. added on his show, still without acknowledging his insulting slip about his dad.

He later said he believed DeSantis would regret running against the former president.