Donald Trump Jr. Agrees to Testify at Michael Cohen Legal Fees Trial

Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to testify at an upcoming trial in New York that will settle claims brought by Michael Cohen over alleged unpaid legal fees.

An attorney for the former president’s son said in a letter filed in the case Friday that they will not oppose Cohen’s request to call him to testify.

“We do not offer any opposition and will willingly produce Mr. Trump for trial,” the attorney wrote.

Cohen’s attorneys issued a subpoena to Trump Jr. last week after a state court judge in Manhattan ruled at a final pretrial hearing that he could be called as a witness in the case.

Cohen sued the Trump Organization in 2019 over legal fees he allegedly incurred in multiple investigations, including former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe and congressional inquiries.

In the suit, Cohen claims the Trump Organization stopped paying his bills when he agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Cohen’s attorneys have sought Trump Jr.’s testimony for a number of reasons.

Trump Jr. was allegedly afforded legal coverage through the Trump Organization – in an agreement known as indemnification — for some of the same matters Cohen is seeking reimbursement.

Trump Jr. was also one of a small number of people who approved legal expenditures at the Trump Organization, Cohen’s attorney argued.

Jury selection in the case is set to begin Monday and the trial is scheduled to begin July 24th.

Trump Jr.’s attorney requested he be called to testify on July 24th or July 25th because of scheduling conflicts.