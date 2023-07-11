Donald Trump Calls Nevada a ‘Disgraceful’ State
Former President Donald Trump called the crucial swing state of Nevada "disgraceful" and falsely claimed to have been "robbed" of votes there during the 2020 election.
"I think I won the last time. I think I won both times by a lot," Trump told the Nevada Globe website in an interview posted online Monday.
"This is a state that is disgraceful."
The front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination also said he'd filed a lawsuit over his Silver State loss to President Biden "that was, in my opinion, conclusive."
"You know, we sued on the basis of…they robbed the vote at a level," he said.
"We had a lawsuit that was so good and the judge didn’t want to see it. He didn’t even want to see it."
Trump's comments were published after he addressed a crowd of supporters in Las Vegas on Saturday during his first 2024 campaign trip to Nevada.
Trump's 2020 campaign alleged that widespread voter fraud and counting irregularities affected more than 130,000 ballots cast in the Silver State, which Trump lost by more than 35,000 votes, 50.1%-47.7%.
Carson City District Court Judge James Russell dismissed the case in December 2020 on the grounds that there was "no credible or reliable evidence that the 2020 General Election in Nevada was affected by fraud."
The Nevada Supreme Court unanimously upheld the ruling, calling an emergency appeal filed by Trump's campaign "reckless" and "lacking any legal basis."
Trump holds a 32.1 percentage point lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the 2024 Republican nomination, according to the latest Real Clear Politics polling average.
The latest Messenger/Harris poll, released Tuesday, found that a majority of voters don't want either Trump or Biden to run again.
