Domino’s Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Family’s Cat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Domino’s Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Family’s Cat

'She petted him, and then a few minutes go by and he’s in the car with her and they’re driving off,' the cat's owner said

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Domino’s Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Family’s CatFox31 Denver

A Domino’s driver is accused of stealing a family’s beloved cat from a Colorado neighborhood during a routine pizza delivery.

According to KDVR-TV, the driver snatched the Chumil family’s feline Saturday outside their Adam’s County, Colo., home, after delivering pizzas to their neighbors across the street.

“He got in the middle of the street when he saw someone pull up,” mom Jennifer Chumil said of their cat Pinto.

Home surveillance footage captured the interaction between the driver and Pinto.

Read More

“She petted him and then a few minutes go by and he’s in the car with her and they’re driving off,” she explained to the outlet.

Chumil said she called several Domino’s locations in the area and tracked down who she believes to be the cat burglar.

“The driver tells me, 'You’re accusing me of this, and I didn’t do it,'” Chumil explained to the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Well, I have video that you did,’ and she just basically says, ‘It wasn’t me, you’re mistaken,’ and hung up.”

Pinto's whereabouts remain unknown.

According to KDVR, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.