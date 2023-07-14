Domino’s Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Allegedly Stealing Family’s Cat

A Domino’s driver is accused of stealing a family’s beloved cat from a Colorado neighborhood during a routine pizza delivery.
According to KDVR-TV, the driver snatched the Chumil family’s feline Saturday outside their Adam’s County, Colo., home, after delivering pizzas to their neighbors across the street.
“He got in the middle of the street when he saw someone pull up,” mom Jennifer Chumil said of their cat Pinto.
Home surveillance footage captured the interaction between the driver and Pinto.
“She petted him and then a few minutes go by and he’s in the car with her and they’re driving off,” she explained to the outlet.
Chumil said she called several Domino’s locations in the area and tracked down who she believes to be the cat burglar.
“The driver tells me, 'You’re accusing me of this, and I didn’t do it,'” Chumil explained to the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Well, I have video that you did,’ and she just basically says, ‘It wasn’t me, you’re mistaken,’ and hung up.”
Pinto's whereabouts remain unknown.
According to KDVR, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
