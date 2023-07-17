Domesticated, Multiplying Rabbits Taking Over Florida Suburb After Breeder Skipped Town

Activists are racing to save dozens of domesticated, free-roaming rabbits in a southern Florida suburb after a city commission voted earlier this year to have them eradicated, the Associate Press reported.



The rabbits have roamed wild and multiplied ever since a prolific local breeder moved away and illegally let them out of her backyard about two years ago.



Now Jenada Isles, a small community in southern Florida's Wilton Manors, is home to an estimated 60 to 100 lionhead rabbits, who wreak havoc on the community by digging holes, chewing wires, and leaving droppings on the neighbors' sidewalks. Local lawmakers fear the bunnies could soon move into neighboring cities and towns or cause accidents on major roads.



Hailing from France and Belgium, the rabbits, who are named for the long, wooly manes along their head and neck, aren't easy to take care of by nature: Veterinarians consider the highly-social creatures exotic pets because they must be housed in groups and have highly-specialized diets.

Lionhead rabbits. Associated Press/Screenshot



Besides possible government exterminators, the rabbits face many threats in the wild, including cars and the brutal summer heat. And since they have been bred for domestic life, they have no fear of predators and are easily picked off by cats and hawks. One resident let his dog loose on the curious rabbits but found that he'd soon become "their best friend."



Resident Alicia Griggs told the Associated Press she hopes to raise up to $40,000 to vaccinate and shelter the rabbits and to help them find new permanent homes.



“They really need to be rescued. So we’ve tried to get the city to do it, but they’re just dragging their feet,” Griggs told the AP. “They think that if they do that, then they’ll have to get rid of iguanas and everything else that people don’t want around.”



Wilton Manors has agreed to give Griggs and other volunteers more time to wrangle the pesky bunnies before they face extermination but has so far failed to prosecute the owner who let them loose.



“The safety of this rabbit population is of utmost importance to the City, and any decision to involve ourselves will be certain to see these rabbits placed into the hands of people with a passion to provide the necessary care and love for these rabbits,” Police Chief Gary Blocker told the AP in a statement.



The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it wouldn't interfere in the operation because the rabbits pose no danger to surrounding wildlife.



Florida continues to deal with a host of invasive species, including Burmese pythons that stretch nearly 20 feet across and giant African snails that kill crops and plants.

