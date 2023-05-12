The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    U.S. Seizes 13 Web Domains Affiliated With Hezbollah

    The domains are no longer accessible, with only an image from American authorities announcing they have been taken appearing

    Published |Updated
    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images

    U.S. authorities seized 13 web domains used by sanctioned associates, businesses and charities related to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced Thursday

    The web domains included multiple domains for the group’s TV news channel al-Manar as well as URLs for top officials and affiliated charities. 

    The Iran-backed group has been designated as a terrorist organization and has been hit with sanctions over the years. 

    Read More
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.