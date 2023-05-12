U.S. Seizes 13 Web Domains Affiliated With Hezbollah

U.S. authorities seized 13 web domains used by sanctioned associates, businesses and charities related to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the Justice Department announced Thursday
The web domains included multiple domains for the group’s TV news channel al-Manar as well as URLs for top officials and affiliated charities.
The Iran-backed group has been designated as a terrorist organization and has been hit with sanctions over the years.
