DOJ has George Santos ‘Dead to Rights’, Former U.S. Attorney Says

A former U.S. Attorney says George Santos is 'toast' after his arrest for alleged fraud and misrepresentation offenses.

Harry Litman, who was also a Deputy Assistant Attorney General, posted on Twitter saying that Rep. Santos cannot beat the charges filed against him.

Santos, who represents part of Long Island, NY, is facing 13 indictments including wire fraud, illegal wire fraud and theft of public money.

Litman says that it is clear that 'the Feds have strong cooperation' to build a strong case against the congressman.

The former attorney also says that Santos' sudden fortune is 'very likely bogus' and that a trial would most likely be financially ruinous for him.

Anne T. Donnelly, District Attorney, Nassau County, said:

“At the height of the pandemic in 2020, George Santos allegedly applied for and received unemployment benefits while he was employed and running for Congress.

“As charged in the indictment, the defendant’s alleged behavior continued during his second run for Congress when he pocketed campaign contributions and used that money to pay down personal debts and buy designer clothing.

"This indictment is the result of a lengthy collaboration between law enforcement agencies, and I thank our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation for their dedication to rooting out public corruption.”

Over the past year, more questions have been raised about Rep. Santos' claims about his background, schooling and employment history.

It is also alleged that he has used a different name at points during his early political career.

With his election to the US House of Representatives in 2022, those questions became more serious.

One practice which raised suspicions was Santos' companies claiming to raise funds for his congressional campaign. Prosecutors allege these funds were actually withdrawn to his personal accounts.

Rep. Santos is also accused of lying to Congress over the money he had available in his bank accounts, as well as falsely claiming financial aid during the coronavirus pandemic.