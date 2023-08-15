Dogs Can Detect COVID Better Than Technology, Research Shows - The Messenger
Dogs Can Detect COVID Better Than Technology, Research Shows

Man's best friend may also be our best method for detecting COVID

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
A growing number of studies have found that dogs are better at detecting COVID-19 infections than the most advanced technology currently available.

University of California Santa Barbara Distinguished Professor Emeritus Tommy Dickey and Heather Junqueira of BioScent, Inc. gathered a wide range of studies and research for a review published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine that point to trained scent dogs "as effective and often more effective" than rapid tests and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests used in clinics and hospitals.

"It went from four papers to 29 peer-reviewed studies—that includes more than 400 scientists from over 30 countries and 31,000 samples," Dickey said, per Phys.org.

Research shows dogs are better at detecting COVID than medical tests
Research shows dogs are better at detecting COVID than medical testsCarolyn Ann Ryan/Getty

The key to dogs being great COVID detectors is the nose. Their super sniffers are so effective that Dickey says they "can give you the yes or no within seconds if they're directly smelling you."

In some cases, dogs have been able to indicate whether or not a person has COVID simply by smelling them. One dog was given a sweat sample to smell and could identify the infection within minutes.

Dickey acknowledges that using dogs to identify COVID infections is "still considered by many as a kind of a curiosity," but believes the research shows that "medical scent dogs are finally ready for a host of mainstream medical applications."

