Dognapped Dachshund Returned Safely to Family After Barrage of Social Media Posts Made Her ‘Too Hot to Handle’

A dachshund was reunited with his family after being dognapped from his home in England.

The thief smashed a patio door and snatched Twiglet. Police later shared footage of Twiglet attempting to get away.

"Our neighbours were round the house within a few minutes of the alarm going off, but he'd already taken her at that point," owner Jo Vindis told the BBC.

Vindis posted about the incident in a lost-and-found dogs Facebook group, where the post garnered significant attention.

"We can't thank everyone enough for all of the posts, reposts, and noise that likely made her 'too hot to handle'," she wrote on Facebook.

Vindis further explained why she believes the post went viral.

"We do love our dogs, don't we? I think it just resonated with everyone who has a dog, or even those without one. Just the idea of having someone from your family snatched out of your home is simply horrible," she said.

After seeing the post, someone contacted Vindis suggesting that the dog they had recently purchased might be Twiglet. Vindis expressed her joy at having her dog back and stated that she is keeping a watchful eye on Twiglet.

Police have said the investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made as of yet.