Dog Whose Barks Helped End Manhunt for Escaped Survivalist Convict to Receive $2,000 Reward

A dog received a $2,000 reward after aiding police in locating an escaped convict.

Police had embarked on a multi-day manhunt to locate Michael Burham, 34, who escaped from Warren County Prison on July 6. On that day, he tied several bedsheets into a rope and scaled down the prison walls to make his escape.

Then, on Saturday, as Ron and Cindy Ecklund were relaxing on their patio discussing Burham’s dramatic escape, their six-year-old chocolate Lab named Tucker suddenly started barking.

"They were looking for him on Water Street at that moment. Ron wanted to go down and take chairs to watch,” Cindy said, as previously reported by The Messenger.

“Tucker darted off through the backyard, barking like mad,” Cindy continued. “I mean, don't get me wrong, he barks a lot. He does. But this was out of the ordinary."

So, Cindy and Ron followed Tucker and ended up confronting Burham.

Over the weekend, Tucker was awarded a $2,000 cash reward — and a steak dinner — for his role in apprehending Burham. A video of the ceremony, presented by the Warren Crime Stoppers, showed Cindy and Ron receiving the cash reward on Tucker’s behalf at a press conference.

“He’s been eating very well,” Cindy said. “He’s a hero.”