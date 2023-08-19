Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New Home 

A dog that walked all the way home after her owner died in a hit-and-run earlier this year has been adopted.

NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reported in March that the dog, named Patch, walked himself home after his visually impaired owner was struck by a pickup truck.

The woman had been walking Patch in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 22 when the pickup truck hit her and sped off. Emergency personnel transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Patch was uninjured and walked home after the incident.

“After that fateful day, Patch remained unharmed and faithfully waited on his porch after the accident, a testament to the bond between humans and their four-legged companions,” reads a Facebook post from Medical Mutts Service Dogs, an animal rescue that took Patch in.

The Facebook post says Patch has since graduated as a fully trained service dog and he’s been matched with a “loving family who will cherish” him.

“Patch's journey, born from tragedy, now radiates hope and happiness,” the post says.