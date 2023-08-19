Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New Home  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New Home 

Patch has since graduated as a fully trained service dog and he’s been matched with a 'loving family who will cherish' him

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Patch has since graduated as a fully trained service dog and he’s been matched with a ‘loving family who will cherish’ himCourtesy of Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control

A dog that walked all the way home after her owner died in a hit-and-run earlier this year has been adopted. 

NBC affiliate WSMV-TV reported in March that the dog, named Patch, walked himself home after his visually impaired owner was struck by a pickup truck. 

The woman had been walking Patch in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 22 when the pickup truck hit her and sped off. Emergency personnel transported her to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 

Patch was uninjured and walked home after the incident. 

“After that fateful day, Patch remained unharmed and faithfully waited on his porch after the accident, a testament to the bond between humans and their four-legged companions,” reads a Facebook post from Medical Mutts Service Dogs, an animal rescue that took Patch in.

The Facebook post says Patch has since graduated as a fully trained service dog and he’s been matched with a “loving family who will cherish” him. 

Read More

“Patch's journey, born from tragedy, now radiates hope and happiness,” the post says.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.