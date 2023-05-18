The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Dog That Trashed Animal Shelter Adopted by Family After Viral Video

    Titan the Husky escaped his kennel and destroyed the shelter's front office, including a computer.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A Husky that escaped his kennel and trashed an Alabama animal shelter has a new home.

    Titan ran amok Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Colbert County Animal Shelter.  He was able to open a door to the lobby and started to destroy the front office, including a computer.

    The shelter said in a Facebook post that it had to open late Tuesday “due to a Husky throwing a party last night in the lobby.”

    The husky trashed an animal shelter.
    The husky trashed an animal shelter. (Colbert County Animal Shelter)
    Read More

    He also somehow let 2 dogs out in the back of the shelter. 

    Workers posted several videos of Titan roaming the lobby, knocking things down and biting things.

    The posting noted that he was still up for adoption and joked: "Home must have metal furnishings and deadbolt locks."

    The shelter announced on Wednesday that someone had come forward to adopt the dog.

    Titan is going to a home with an experienced owner of Huskys, the shelter noted.

    A GoFundMe raised nearly $3,000 to replace the damaged equipment at the shelter.

    View post on TikTok
    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.