Dog That Trashed Animal Shelter Adopted by Family After Viral Video
Titan the Husky escaped his kennel and destroyed the shelter's front office, including a computer.
A Husky that escaped his kennel and trashed an Alabama animal shelter has a new home.
Titan ran amok Monday night into Tuesday morning at the Colbert County Animal Shelter. He was able to open a door to the lobby and started to destroy the front office, including a computer.
The shelter said in a Facebook post that it had to open late Tuesday “due to a Husky throwing a party last night in the lobby.”
He also somehow let 2 dogs out in the back of the shelter.
Workers posted several videos of Titan roaming the lobby, knocking things down and biting things.
The posting noted that he was still up for adoption and joked: "Home must have metal furnishings and deadbolt locks."
The shelter announced on Wednesday that someone had come forward to adopt the dog.
Titan is going to a home with an experienced owner of Huskys, the shelter noted.
A GoFundMe raised nearly $3,000 to replace the damaged equipment at the shelter.
