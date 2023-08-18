Dog Survives 50 Blocks on One of NYC’s Busiest Subway Tracks After Escaping Owners - The Messenger
Dog Survives 50 Blocks on One of NYC’s Busiest Subway Tracks After Escaping Owners

'No one likes a subway delay in the dog days of summer'

Dan Gooding
The rescued pup with his owners at the 23rd St subway station on Manhattan’s east side, August 17 2023NYPD News

Subway trains on Manhattan's east side ground to a halt Thursday afternoon when a dog escaped onto the tracks and disappeared down a tunnel.

The 4, 5 and 6 lines were all disrupted just before rush hour, after the pup disappeared at 86th St and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.

With trains held in place, police went searching down the line and eventually found the dog roughly 4 miles away at the 23rd St station.

New York City commuters usually hate frequent subway delays, but this particular incident prompted plenty of puns on social media, starting with the transit authority's own account.

"No one likes a subway delay in the dog days of summer, but we had to fetch a runaway dog from the 4/5/6 tracks," the MTA posted on X, the social network formally known as Twitter. "Thankfully, the pup was rescued successfully and is now homeward bound.

Read More

"Thank you for your patience as we resume service, and please remember to give your good bois and girls lots of pets today."

"A round of a-paws for keeping New Yorkers (human & canine) safe!" NYC comptroller Brad Lander said from his personal account, while another user pointed out that the pup better have paid the fare "or that’s serious jail time."

Another user asked to see the dog, saying "the people demand it!"

The NYPD complied this morning, sharing a picture of the dog with its unidentified owners and NYPD Transit officer Vazquez, who they shared found the dog "underneath a train car."

Dogs are technically only allowed on the NYC Subway system if they are in a carrier or can be put in a bag, a rule which has led to plenty of people pushing the limits.

