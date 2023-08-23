Dog Rescued From Owner’s Balcony and the Texas Heat After Being Left Outside While Owner Was Out of Town

A dog was rescued in Texas after being left outside on a balcony while its owner was out of town.
Houston SPCA, Harris County deputies, and the Ponderosa Fire Department worked together to rescue the dog. Houston SPCA told KENS 5 that someone reported that the dog needed help after it was seen suffering from the heat.
Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator Jay Chase said the dog was left on the balcony without water for several hours.
"It was past cutting it close," he said.
The dog was unresponsive when a rescue team arrived.
"When they got on the patio, it looked like the dog had expired. As they investigated, the dog lifted its head and gasped, and they realized it was alive," Chase said.
The dog is expected to survive thanks to efforts from the rescue team and neighbors.
“We noticed the dog took in a breath, so we moved quickly to get him off the balcony,” Sgt. Joseph Soto said in a statement. “Reporting cruelty made all the difference in getting him the help he desperately needed."
Soto said the dog is improving and "on its way to health."
The dog is receiving veterinary care from Houston SPCA. The agency said they expect to receive more calls as temperatures continue to rise in the state.
"Regardless of where we are in the city, we drop what we're doing and go to them," Chase said.
Animal cruelty in Texas is punishable with up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
A hearing will be held in the coming days to determine who gets to keep the dog. Charges are still possible in this case, according to KENS 5.
