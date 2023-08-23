Dog Rescued From Owner’s Balcony and the Texas Heat After Being Left Outside While Owner Was Out of Town - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Dog Rescued From Owner’s Balcony and the Texas Heat After Being Left Outside While Owner Was Out of Town

The dog is 'on its way to health' and expected to survive

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Officials in Texas rescued a dog left out on a balcony with no water.Harris County Constable Precinct 1

A dog was rescued in Texas after being left outside on a balcony while its owner was out of town.

Houston SPCA, Harris County deputies, and the Ponderosa Fire Department worked together to rescue the dog. Houston SPCA told KENS 5 that someone reported that the dog needed help after it was seen suffering from the heat.

Chief Animal Cruelty Investigator Jay Chase said the dog was left on the balcony without water for several hours.

"It was past cutting it close," he said.

The dog was unresponsive when a rescue team arrived.

 "When they got on the patio, it looked like the dog had expired. As they investigated, the dog lifted its head and gasped, and they realized it was alive," Chase said.

Read More

The dog is expected to survive thanks to efforts from the rescue team and neighbors.

“We noticed the dog took in a breath, so we moved quickly to get him off the balcony,” Sgt. Joseph Soto said in a statement. “Reporting cruelty made all the difference in getting him the help he desperately needed."

Soto said the dog is improving and "on its way to health."

The dog is receiving veterinary care from Houston SPCA. The agency said they expect to receive more calls as temperatures continue to rise in the state.

"Regardless of where we are in the city, we drop what we're doing and go to them," Chase said.

Animal cruelty in Texas is punishable with up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

A hearing will be held in the coming days to determine who gets to keep the dog. Charges are still possible in this case, according to KENS 5.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.