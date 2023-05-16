Rescuers in England saved a dog who grew “tired and exhausted” after climbing one of the country’s highest peaks on Sunday.

The dog’s owners called for help while on a return walk after climbing Scafell Pike, which measures 3,209 feet high as England's tallest mountain.

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team posted to social media that the dog was “refusing to move,” on the climb down the mountain located in Lake District National Park in Cumbria.

After the call came in, a team of 13 rescuers was dispatched.

The owners started to feel the cold, the team posted, and were asked to meet rescuers on the descent. The dog was then “made comfortable in a ‘cas bag’ on the stretcher and sledged/carried back to Seathwaite Farm.”

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” they wrote, adding that the pooch remained “cool, calm and positively regal throughout!”

The team reported that it took 4 hours 18 minutes to complete the rescue mission.