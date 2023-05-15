A dog park in Montreal put up signs notifying owners that they can be fined up to $2,000 if their pets make the mistake of being noisy, according to Canada’s CTV.
The sign reads: “it is forbidden to let your dog bark, whine, or howl."
The park in the borough of Saint-Leonard had a no-barking bylaw on the books for some time, an official told CTV, but the sign is a new addition meant to “help reduce the nuisance experienced by the neighborhood of this dog park.”
Dog owners, predictably, were mystified.
"My first reaction was, 'What?',” one said to CTV. “It's kind of ironic to see that we should prohibit our dogs from barking. It's their way of communicating with each other.”
It’s not the first attempt by Canadian authorities to limit dog-related noise. Officials in Toronto installed their own ‘no barking’ signs at dog parks around the city earlier this year, but removed them almost immediately after backlash.
