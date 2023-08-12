Dog Finds Missing Woman in Cornfield Two Days After She Disappears

A Michigan state trooper and his K-9 partner recovered a missing woman in a cornfield two days after she vanished from the scene of a car crash.

The 45-year-old unidentified victim was involved in a collision Sunday in Deerfield Township, Michigan, about 60 miles outside of Detroit, according to WXYZ-TV.

Loved ones discovered her vehicle Monday after it appeared she had collided with a tree.

"There was blood on the steering wheel and on the passenger seat,” the crash victim’s sister told the station. “So, I am guessing she was knocked out and then woke up disoriented.”

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate the missing woman.

On Tuesday, Michigan State Police Trooper Jeff Schrieber and his 4-year-old K-9 Woodson were called to assist in the search, the outlet reported.

"I've been doing this so long, you make contact with the family, you feel for them, and you know that you're just trying to have a good outcome," Schrieber, a 23-year police veteran, told WXYZ.

"I've been doing this so long, you make contact with the family, you feel for them, and you know that you're just trying to have a good outcome," Trooper Jeff Schrieber, a 23-year police veteran, told WXYZ. WXYZ-TV Detroit

The search was physically demanding as Woodson quickly led Schieber through cornfields.

"It feels like needles going in your face as you're going through the corn at a high rate of speed with the dog," he recounted. "I was in the middle of the cornfield still and he proceeded to pull me about 75 yards in the right direction.”

Nine hours into the search, Woodson located the woman, alive but unconscious.

“She was unresponsive when I first came up to her," Schrieber recalled. "I was able to get her awake," he added.

"I radioed it all to the other troopers to respond, at which time they brought her some water or tried to get her to drink just a little bit to get her hydrated," said Schrieber. "One trooper ripped off his shirt to try to get her warm due to her extreme hypothermia."

He added, "We knew she didn't have much longer in order to live.”

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she continues to recover.

Her sister said the family is so appreciative for Schrieber and Woodson’s commitment to locating their loved one.

“I'm just so grateful,” she said. “He [Schrieber] told us: I promise you, I will find her."