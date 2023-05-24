Service Dog Given College Diploma for Attending All of Owner’s Classes
He's a very good boy.
A 6-year-old service dog named Justin received a diploma from Seton Hall University this week for the distinction of having attended every class with graduating senior Grace Mariani.
During Seton Hall's commencement ceremony, Justin walked next to Mariani's wheelchair as she was called up to the stage to receive her diploma. But in a heartwarming twist, Seton Hall president Joseph E. Nyre had a rolled-up diploma especially for the yellow lab-golden retriever mix.
Video from the ceremony shows Justin sniffing the diploma for a few seconds before putting it in his mouth. The 1,386 graduates and other commencement attendees burst out in applause when Justin got his degree. Mariani could be seen cheering as well.
With Justin by her side, Mariani graduated magna cum laude with a degree in education, according to a Seton Hall spokesperson. She plans to teach elementary and special education and hopes whatever school she ends up at will let Justin continue to tag along.
Mariani and Justin were first brought together thanks to the non-profit Canine Companions for Independence in Long Island.
