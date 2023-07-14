Dog Dies 45 Minutes After Exposure to Toxic Blue-Green Algae

A flat-coated retriever who’d been on a walk near a lake died less than an hour after ingesting toxic blue-green algae called cyanobacteria.

The 2-year-old pup named Cove had been on a walk with his owner, Jan Eggington, in the western United Kingdom area of Exmoor, as reported by Newsweek. Cove stopped near some dead fish for a break and died just 45 minutes later.

A spokesperson from the U.K.-based Kennel Club recanted Egginton’s account in their report.

"My husband first realized all was not well when Cove started staggering as he walked back from the lake, and by the time I'd caught up with them, he was already paralyzed,” Eggington said. “The frightening aspect to me is that something so dangerous, that was not even in the water, can kill your dog in 45 minutes.

“We are so careful with our dogs, we think about them in everything we do; we know all of the poisonous foods and plants, and we're very aware of blue-green algae, but one lick of the fish was enough.

"If Cove's story can make others more aware of the dangers not just in, but also around the water and saves lives as a result, then the pain of sharing his story will be worthwhile."

The Kennel Club — a U.K.-based charity devoted to dog health and welfare — said algal blooms typically occur in warmer months, after heavy rainfall and throughout areas with waterways like rivers, lakes and ponds.

"Blue-green algae can be found worldwide and naturally occur in lakes, ponds, canals, rivers and reservoirs," a spokesperson for the Kennel Club said. "They are more common in warmer months, with more sunlight, but can also occur following heavy rainfall."

Cyanobacteria can produce toxins harmful to not only animals, but also humans.

Cove’s death is the first recorded canine death by cyanobacteria in the U.K., according to Newsweek.

"Owners can protect their pets by keeping their dogs away from bodies of water, such as lakes, ponds and rivers that you suspect may contain blue-green algae–this includes not letting them swim in or drink from the water, but also well away from the banks and surrounding areas," the Kennel Club spokesperson said. "Pay attention to any signage that may indicate if there is any nearby, but bear in mind that this may not be in place."

"If you suspect your dog has come into contact with blue-green algae, take them to your vet urgently – if possible, call ahead to let them know you are on your way, as cases of blue-green algae poisoning often need rapid treatment."