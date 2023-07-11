Dodge Ram Owners Warned to Stop Driving 2003 Model After Latest Air Bag Death

Owners of certain 2003 Dodge Ram pickups have been urged by both Stellantis and the U.S. government to cease driving their vehicles following a fatal incident caused by an exploding air bag inflator.

The warning pertains to Takata air bag inflators, which were initially recalled in 2015 due to the risk of the inflator producing "excessive internal pressure causing the inflator to rupture upon deployment of the air bag," as per a recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Stellantis estimated that around 29,000 of the affected vehicles are still on the road, and advised drivers to cease operating them until necessary repairs are completed, according to a company release. The NHTSA, however, estimated the number of unrepaired impacted pickup trucks on the road to be closer to 84,000. The company explained that the inflators contain chemical compounds that can deteriorate in hot, humid climates as they age.

The recent fatality related to the air bag inflator incident involved the vehicle owner, who was seated in the front passenger seat. The truck was involved in a collision in May, and the owner "succumbed to a serious injury consistent with those observed in previous Takata inflator fatalities."

Stellantis revealed that it had sent six recall notices to the owner's home address, but "all went unheeded." The inflators are prone to rupture when the air bags are deployed during collisions, leading to the scatter of "razor-sharp debris capable of causing serious injury or death."

This marked the fourth such incident involving its vehicles, according to Stellantis. The NHTSA stated that this was the first Takata-related fatality involving a passenger-side airbag.

A Dodge Ram truck is parked on the side of the road June 5, 2001 in Boston, MA. Darren McCollester/Getty Images

"The older a defective Takata air bag inflator gets, the more dangerous it becomes. Please, get your air bag replaced now for your sake, and for the sake of those who love you," NHTSA Acting Administrator Ann Carlson said in a statement. "Don't put yourself or someone you love at risk of dying or being seriously injured because of a defective, recalled Takata air bag. These repairs are absolutely free and could save your life."

The faulty Takata air bags have led to one of the largest series of car recalls in U.S. history and were responsible for the bankruptcy of Japan's Takata Corp., as reported by the Associated Press. At least 67 million Takata inflators were involved, and the government stated that "millions" have yet to be repaired. The death in May was the 26th related to these airbags in the U.S. over the past 14 years.

Owners can visit www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to check if their vehicle is equipped with an unrepaired Takata air bag inflator.