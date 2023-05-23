Newly published documents revealed thousands of buildings across San Francisco are at risk of collapsing in a major earthquake – including several historic landmarks.

Among the concrete structures which could collapse are the city’s former stock exchange (which is home to a Diego Rivera mural), the Coit Tower, the Castro Theatre movie palace and the building which currently houses Twitter’s headquarters.

These revelations came from a document published by NBC News containing more than 3,400 concrete buildings that were constructed before architects understood that buildings in earthquake prone areas need to be reinforced with steel, which bends, rather than concrete, which breaks.

One 2010 study indicated that if a high-magnitude earthquake hit the San Andreas Fault, near San Francisco, concrete buildings constructed before 1980 would account for half of all deaths.

City officials emphasized to NBC that this was not a finalized document and could contain inaccuracies or omissions.

“It’s a draft list of buildings that we think may be in the program, and we’re trying to cast a broad net to ensure we’re not missing anything,” Brian Strong, San Francisco’s chief resilience officer who oversees city policy and programs for earthquake safety told NBC.

In addition to historic buildings, some low income communities would also be impacted. According to NBC, there are several apartment complexes in the Tenderloin District, which house low-income residents, that would be vulnerable in the event of an earthquake.

Many of these buildings could be retrofitted to be made safer but the city has not yet published a finalized list of at-risk buildings.

“I really want the public to be able to have some confidence and have some disclosure of which buildings are hazardous,” David Friedman, a retired structural engineer who’s a volunteer member of a city working group on the subject, told NBC.

“At some point we need to alert people and require people to abate the risk of these very dangerous building types.”