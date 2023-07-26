Doctors Warn Against Health Risks of Viral ‘Barbie’ Feet Challenge

Across the country, people are dressing up like ‘Barbie’ to celebrate the release of the iconic movie.

Since the trailer dropped in April, fans have been recreating Barbie’s looks, including a scene during which lead actress Margot Robbie steps out of her high heels to show a perfect and unnatural arched foot— similar to that of the plastic 'Barbie' dolls.

As a result of the widespread admiration, a TikTok user by the name of Shanna Scribner recreated the arched foot in a video. She started what is now called the "#BarbieFootChallenge." Her video now has 200,000 views on TikTok. The challenge involves standing on your tiptoes to mimic the high arch the doll’s feet have.

As videos of the challenge continue to circulate online, doctors are warning of its consequences.

"Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman's legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk," Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus, a Board Certified Podiatrist at the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, said in a statement. "If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be ok and produce a great TikTok video. However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use."

General views of the 'Barbie' skyscraper billboard campaign at Hollywood & Highland on July 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Schoenhaus added, "Also, the high-arched, tip-toe foot position places more strain on your low back leading to muscle and spine problems." She also noted, "Another caution is for young girls; this pose can injure their growth plates."

University of Michigan podiatrist Sari Priesand shared similar sentiments. Warning that participating in the challenge long-term can trigger accidents, Priesand told CBS News, “while it's OK to try the challenge once, repeatedly walking in that stance can cause injuries to the ankle and other parts of your feet, including the Achilles tendon.”

"Leave the Barbie feet to the Barbies," Priesand said. Speaking of how high heels can also cause increased calluses and discomfort, Priesand added, "If the shoe is not comfortable to begin with, it's probably not going to be a good choice in terms of having to wear it for working, commuting, standing for long periods of time, or other everyday activities."

Released on July 21, the film earned $155 million in its opening weekend, making it the biggest debut ever for a film directed by a woman, according to Variety.