Doctors Sound Alarm on Rising Assaults as New Bill Aims to Stop Hospital Attacks

American healthcare workers are experiencing a rise in assaults in hospitals, and they’re hoping that recently introduced legislation can help deter future attacks.



It is an alarming trend sweeping across the nation, with healthcare workers five times more likely to experience workplace violence than those in all other industries, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics through 2020.



"Violence in healthcare has always been an issue," says Oregon ER physician Alex Skog, M.D., "But there has been an exponential change in the post-covid world from where it was. If it continues on this trajectory, there won't be healthcare providers left to provide the same level of care."



In early April, Skog was punched in the chin and shoulder by a patient who'd just been cursing out a nurse.



Yet the assault, he says, one of several in the last few years, has left him far less troubled than what happened 15 months earlier after he told an elderly man who'd tested positive for COVID -- and had dangerously low oxygen levels-- that he needed to be admitted to the hospital.



"His son had a gun holster strapped to his hip, and he said I was trying to admit his father so I could put him on a ventilator and kill him," Skog recalls.



"He said, 'If anything bad happens to my father, it's gonna be World War III, and I'm gonna kill you and your family,'" says Skog, noting the older man agreed to be admitted.



Skog points out that the son was escorted out of the hospital, but was never charged with a crime.



On April 19, federal lawmakers reintroduced bills aimed to better protect healthcare workers in response to increased violence over the last several years.

“I think it would be a substantial deterrence,” says congressman Larry Bucshon M.D. (R-IN), a former heart surgeon, of the bipartisan bill he's cosponsoring to increase legal penalties for attacks against healthcare workers. It is modeled after existing protections for aircraft and airport workers and has built-in exceptions for the mentally ill and incapacitated.

Last month, two Democrats introduced a bill to improve workplace safety nationwide for healthcare workers, the federal workplace violence prevention bill. And in several states, hospitals are creating separate police forces to enforce hospital rules and safety.

A recent survey by the American College of Emergency Physicians found that 55 percent of ER doctors say they've experienced some form of assault -- verbally threatened with violence, hit, slapped, punched, spit on, kicked -- up 17 percent (was 47 percent in 2018) from 2018.



When it comes to nurses, nearly half say they've experienced some form of violence on the job in an April, 2022 survey by the union National Nurses United, a 119 percent jump from just a year prior.



“Every shift we deal with aggressive patients and aggressive families who try to intimidate staff," says Dr. Todd Parker, a Virginia emergency room physician and president of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians.

"We had a patient that actually stabbed one of our nurses multiple, multiple times.” (That nurse, who suffered organ damage, he says, has since left the profession.)

This kind of violence isn't shocking to registered nurse Whitney Steinike, 31, a seven-year veteran who has been spit on, hit, shoved to the floor; once a patient threatened to follow her home, she says, and "slice me up."

"Unfortunately, I have experienced workplace violence since day one of being a nurse," says Steinike, who started work last year the adolescent psychiatric unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.

While studies show that the highest areas of violence most commonly occur in the emergency department and in psychiatric areas, it can happen anywhere. "I've been assaulted in every area that I have worked," Steinicke says.

The vast majority of these patients -- oftentimes with mental health issues, or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a 2022 survey -- don't have charges pressed against them, says Skog.

In the case of emergency rooms, which must accept all patients, he says, "they can just show up the next day to another emergency department or the same one and have recurrent episodes of violence."

Oftentimes, it's left to doctors and nurses to handle this violence, says Parker.

And once law enforcement arrives on the scene, "what we see more often than not is police say, well, this is really stressful for the patients and they're in the hospital," says Parker.



"It's almost like anything that happens in a healthcare setting is excused” he says. 'We're scared to work here.’”

“I can't think of any other setting that is doing what many hospitals do," he continues, "where workplace violence is tolerated."



