Doctors Set Guinness World Record for Discovering Smallest Cancer Spot Ever

A barely-visible melanoma discovered by dermatologists in Oregon has been certified by the Guinness World Records to be the smallest spot of skin cancer ever detected.
The melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, measured just 0.65 millimeters — or 0.025 inches. The press release notes that it was almost invisible to the human eye.
According to a statement from the Oregon Health and Science University, the micro-skin cancer was found on the cheek of Christy Staats by a team of doctors.
The spot had been bothering Staats for some time, the release explains.
- Woman’s Itchy Toe Turns Out to Be Rare, Deadly Cancer
- Nigerian Chef Attempts World Record for Longest Cooking Marathon at Over 96 Hours
- Strongman Sets World Record by Spinning Ferris Wheel with His Bare Hands
- Congressman Jamie Raskin Announces He’s Cancer-Free
- Texas Town Attempting to Host Largest Gathering of Kyles on Record
"Catching this skin cancer early earned the OHSU team the Guinness World Record for the 'Smallest Detected Skin Cancer,'" reads the release.
On May 1, a judge from the Guinness World Records visited OHSU to present each team member a certificate for their newly-earned record.
The "micro-melanoma in-situ" is a form of cancer found exclusively on the top layer of the skin. Doctors caught the cancer before it spread to other parts of Staats' body.
The record-breaking finding only reinforces the importance of early detection, doctors say.
The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, about 98,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed in the United States.
Melanoma accounts for only about 1% of all skin cancers, but causes a large majority of skin cancer deaths.
May is national Skin Cancer Awareness month.
To learn more about melanoma and what you can do to check your skin for irregularities, visit the Start Seeing Melanoma website.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Case Dropped Against Woman Who Got 6 Years for Killing Her RapistNews
- Fiery Plane Crash into Private Florida Ranch Leaves Pilot DeadNews
- Uvalde Mother Details Her Life in Year After Losing DaughterNews
- Tampa Bay Rays Owner Addresses Concerns of Team Being MovedNews
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics