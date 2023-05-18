The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Doctors Set Guinness World Record for Discovering Smallest Cancer Spot Ever

    The melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, measured just 0.65 millimeters — or 0.025 inches.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Courtesy of KRISTYNA WENTZ GRAFF/ Oregon Health and Science University

    A barely-visible melanoma discovered by dermatologists in Oregon has been certified by the Guinness World Records to be the smallest spot of skin cancer ever detected.

    The melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, measured just 0.65 millimeters — or 0.025 inches. The press release notes that it was almost invisible to the human eye. 

    According to a statement from the Oregon Health and Science University, the micro-skin cancer was found on the cheek of Christy Staats by a team of doctors.

    The spot had been bothering Staats for some time, the release explains.

    Read More

    "Catching this skin cancer early earned the OHSU team the Guinness World Record for the 'Smallest Detected Skin Cancer,'" reads the release.

    Courtesy of Oregon Health &amp; Science University

    On May 1, a judge from the Guinness World Records visited OHSU to present each team member a certificate for their newly-earned record.

    The "micro-melanoma in-situ" is a form of cancer found exclusively on the top layer of the skin. Doctors caught the cancer before it spread to other parts of Staats' body.

    The record-breaking finding only reinforces the importance of early detection, doctors say.

    The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2023, about 98,000 new melanomas will be diagnosed in the United States.

    Melanoma accounts for only about 1% of all skin cancers, but causes a large majority of skin cancer deaths.

    May is national Skin Cancer Awareness month.

    To learn more about melanoma and what you can do to check your skin for irregularities, visit the Start Seeing Melanoma website.

