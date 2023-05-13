Doctors caring for transgender teenagers at a Texas children’s hospital “will be departing,” the facility said Saturday, amid a probe of their practices by the state attorney general’s office.

Parents told the Texas Tribune that the abrupt staffing shift at Dell Children’s Medical Center in Austin has left them scrambling to find care for their teens.

“It happened so quickly,” one mother of a 12-year-old trans girl told the outlet.

The mom, who spoke with the Tribune on condition of anonymity out of fear for her family’s safety, said that her daughter received her first puberty blocker shot earlier this year, and was due to get her next later this month. But the hospital informed her on May 5 that the doctor had departed and the appointment was canceled.

“I was under the impression that we still had this appointment and that we at least had that one guaranteed shot,” she said. Instead, the clinic followed up by sending her a list of alternative resources, some of them located out of state, leaving them potentially cost-prohibitive.

A statement issued by Dell Children’s Medical Center to local media outlets did not make clear whether the doctors left voluntarily or were fired.

“We are working with our staff, families, and other providers to ensure our patients’ safety and make sure we are helping families connect with the appropriate healthcare services,” it read.

“While the physicians who previously staffed the clinic will be departing, the clinic remains open and supported by other physicians within Dell Children’s Medical Group,” it continued. “We continue to be advocates for the best possible care and treatment for children in Central Texas.”

Parents told the Tribune that they were informed of the doctors’ departure just hours after state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into unspecified “potentially illegal” practices at the hospital.

The probe, in turn, was launched shortly after the release of a report by Project Veritas, purportedly showing a social worker at the hospital saying that the facility provides some gender-affirming care to patients “as young as eight, nine,” with puberty blockers potentially being prescribed after just one consultation with a doctor.

There is currently no age limit on gender-affirming care in Texas, though a bill currently before the state legislature could ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors.