Doctor Who Killed Infant, Self in New York Had Medicine ‘In Her DNA’, Had Been Named Intern of the Year

A New York City cancer doctor who killed herself and her 4-month-old daughter Saturday had a distinguished past.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, 40, a renowned oncologist with the Mount Sinai Health System, entered her daughter’s room at the $1 million suburban home around 7 a.m. on Saturday and shot the child before turning the gun on herself, according to New York State Police.

Her husband, 37-year-old Tim Talty, was not present at the time of the shooting.

He owns Talty Bar, a New York-based protein bar company, and credited his wife with helping provide medical expertise to develop the bars.

A posting on the company website says: “The people closest to Krystal will tell you that being a doctor is in her DNA. Krystal, herself, will tell you that she has wanted to be a doctor for as long as she can remember; that even as a child she could be found wrapping her dolls in gauze.”

Cascetta was an assistant professor of medicine within the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, according to her biography.

She was also director of operations at the Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center.

She received her medical degree from Albany Medical College where she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society.

Cascetta completed her residency at the Hofstra North Shore LIJ School of Medicine at North Shore University Hospital and at LIJ Medical Center.

As a resident, she received the Intern of the Year award, Humanism in Medicine award and the Daniel Ross Gold, DO Resident Teacher of the Year Award.

Mount Sinai released a statement Saturday: "We extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues, and patients."

Cascetta’s parents were present at her house at the time of the shooting, the Journal News reported.

Cascetta reportedly locked the door before the shooting, forcing those inside the home to break it down after hearing the gunshots.

They subsequently found Cascetta and her baby dead in the room.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24 hours a day through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You are not alone.