Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 10 Women Had Medical License Renewed Despite Charges

A Denver-area cardiologist who was charged with assaulting 10 women he met on dating apps was able to renew his medical license weeks after he was first arrested on rape allegations in March, The Messenger has learned.

Additionally, the Colorado Medical Board approved Dr. Stephen Matthews' license to practice medicine even after police publicly announced he could be involved in additional sexual assaults.

Applicants for license renewal must answer a series of screening questions, including affirming that they have not had a pending court matter in the past two years and that they have "not engaged in any conduct" that resulted in an arrest.

As of Friday, the Colorado Medical Board had not taken any disciplinary action against Matthews, who holds board certifications in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, public records show.

Matthews's current license is classified as "active" through April 30, 2025.

A criminal charge does not result in the automatic suspension of a license under current state regulations, said Lee Rasizer, public information officer for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies.

"The Colorado Medical Board handles cases on an individual basis relative to information received and discipline would be determined on a case-by-case basis," Rasizer wrote.

"In order for the board to take action against a licensee, it must find a violation of the practice act or evidence that the person is an immediate danger to the health, safety, welfare of the public," he added.

Matthews is facing allegations from 10 women who say he either drugged them, sexually assaulted them, or in most cases, both, with incidents dating from 2019 through January 2023.

The women say he met them on dating apps including Tinder and Hinge, and that they suddenly felt ill after having drinks with Matthews.

The doctor's attorney, Douglas Cohen, said this week that Matthews is innocent and that the encounters were consensual.

He said declined to comment on Matthews' medical licensing. The Colorado Division of Professions and Occupations would "neither confirm or deny the existence of a case or investigation" against Matthews, Rasizer said.

After Matthews was initially charged with sexual assault in March, nine additional women stepped forward to accuse Matthews soon, according to a Denver police arrest affidavit.

The women had heard of Matthews after his case was publicized and realized they had also been assaulted by him, according to authorities.

In an April 18 Facebook post, police encouraged members of the public to report any allegations against him, as authorities had received "information indicating that there may have been other incidents involving Matthews."

State licensing officials received Matthews' renewal application on April 27, and his license was renewed May 1, Rasizer said.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman told police she met Matthews for a date on Jan. 29 and "began to feel poorly" after drinking a beverage Matthews made for her at his home.

The woman said she had "no memory from about noon until about 9:40 p.m." that day and later noticed she had "hickies" on her chest which she did not have before she blacked out, police wrote.

The woman "did not, and does not, recall any sexual interaction with Dr. Matthews," authorities wrote.

The affidavit notes that other women reported similar stories, with some telling police they first met Matthews on dating apps such as Tinder and Hinge.

When they met up for dates in person, Matthews invited them back to his apartment, where he served them drinks he made, the women told authorities.

One woman told police she went to bed and woke up to Matthews having sex with her, and another reported "having a vague memory of him being on top of her and kissing her," the affidavit states.

Physicians seeking to renew their licenses start the process online by answering screening questions and paying a fee online, according to Rasizer.

The renewals are then processed by the board "unless the license is under suspension or revocation status, or the licensee self-reports an adverse action," Rasizer wrote.

By law, license holders are afforded due process, though there are instances in which the board could offer a non-disciplinary interim agreement to cease practice, according to Rasizer.

"This is a voluntary agreement and respondents are not required to sign this agreement, nor is the board required to offer it," Rasizer said.

According to the license database, Matthews is authorized to practice at seven locations, including three practices operated by Colorado Heart & Vascular.

Staff at the practice did not respond to inquiries regarding Matthews. Matthews is not currently listed on the practice's online staff directory.

Matthews' license profile also lists his affiliations with several hospitals managed by Centura Health, including St. Anthony Central Hospital, St. Anthony North Health Campus, Avista Adventist Hospital, Longmont United Hospital and OrthoColorado Hospital.

Lindsay Radford, a spokesperson for Centura Health, said the company has revoked Matthews' credentials.

"Dr. Stephen Matthews is an independent provider and is not employed by Centura Health, but immediate actions were taken to ensure he no longer has access to our patients, caregivers or facilities," Radford added.

Matthews is currently in custody. HIs next hearing is scheduled in Denver District Court May 24.