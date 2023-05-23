Doctor Accused of Assaulting 10 Women Agrees to Stop Practicing Medicine Amid Charges

Dr. Stephen Matthews, a Denver-area cardiologist accused of drugging or sexually assault 10 women he met on dating apps, agreed to have his medical license suspended amid the pending criminal charges against him.

Matthews, 35, and the Colorado Medical Board signed a what is known as a "non-disciplinary interim cessation of practice agreement," according to the document, obtained by The Messenger on Tuesday.

By signing the agreement, dated Monday, Matthews does not admit any medical malpractice or criminal wrongdoing.

The agreement also does not set any punishment against Matthews.

"Nothing in this Interim Agreement shall constitute disciplinary action, a finding that [Matthews] has engaged in unprofessional conduct, or any admission by [Matthews] of unprofessional conduct," the agreement states, adding that the terms of the deal were "mutually negotiated and determined."

Under the terms of the agreement, the board is still allowed to take disciplinary measures against Matthews, however, "there have been no final determinations regarding [Matthews'] professional competence or professional conduct," so far.

But the deal means Matthews cannot practice medicine in Colorado, where he holds certifications in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease, until the criminal case is resolved.

Last week, The Messenger reported Matthews was able to renew his medical license weeks after he was first arrested on rape allegations. The medical board approved his license even after police publicly announced in April Matthews could be involved in additional assaults.

Matthews is facing allegation from 10 women who say he either drugged them, sexually assaulted them, or in most cases, both, with incidents dating from 2019 through January 2023.

The women say he met them on dating apps including Tinder and Hinge, and that they suddenly felt ill after having drinks with Matthews.

Matthews was initially arrested in March, but additional charges were filed against him last week after nine more women stepped forward to accuse him of assault.

Douglas Cohen, the attorney representing Matthews in court, has said Matthews is innocent and that the encounters were consensual.

State licensing officials received Matthews' renewal application on April 27, and his license was renewed May 1.

According to the agreement now in place, the board's Licensing Panel formally reviewed court records and news reports of Matthews' arrest on Friday.

Lee Rasizer, public information officer for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, said last week a criminal charge does not result in the automatic suspension of a license under current state regulations.

"In order for the board to take action against a licensee, it must find a violation of the practice act or evidence that the person is an immediate danger to the health, safety, welfare of the public," Rasizer told The Messenger in an email on Friday.

Rasizer said, in some cases, the board can opt to offer the agreement it has now signed with Matthews.

"This is a voluntary agreement and respondents are not required to sign this agreement, nor is the board required to offer it," he said.

Matthews was being held in custody pending his next hearing on May 24.