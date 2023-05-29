DNA Solves Case of Cornell Student Murdered While Working at Red Cross Decades Later
David Malcom was stabbed to death in 1987
Thanks to DNA, authorities in Ithaca, New York, have solved the 1987 murder of a 26-year-old Cornell student who was stabbed to death while working at a Red Cross shelter.
David Malcom, of Connecticut, was found dead in the shelter's office on Feb. 12, 1987, according to Syracuse.com.
Law enforcement had, for decades, been unable to determine Malcom's killer -- until they analyzed DNA and linked the crime to a man who had died in 2019, police announced on Friday.
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News Stars
- Jennifer Dulos Disappearance Case Still ‘Open and Active’ Four Years Later
- Tennessee Woman Goes Missing While on Cross Country Trip with Boyfriend
- DNA showed a mother was also her daughter’s uncle — how scientists solved this medical mystery
- Researchers Reveal New Human DNA Code Reflecting Diversity of Species
The man's name was not released, the outlet reported.
Malcom had been working a 24-hour shift at the shelter the day before his body was discovered.
On Feb. 11, a teenage girl from Newfield entered the shelter looking for help with an estranged boyfriend, according to Syracuse.com. The boyfriend also came to the shelter afterward and when he asked Malcolm where she was, Malcom said he didn't know, police said.
The man then attacked Malcom.
“Malcom’s heroic actions for not disclosing the whereabouts of the young teen sadly cost him his life,” police said Friday.
Shortly after the murder, Nina Miller, a friend of Malcom, told The Post-Standard that he was "a wonderful role model for kids."
“The sheer gentleness of the man made him very special. He also had a wonderful sense of humor,” Miller said, according to Syracuse.com. “He was the best of what young people can be. He was idealistic, sensitive, warm, very bright."
Authorities also have cleared an associate of Malcom's who was an initial suspect in the case, according to Syracuse.com.
