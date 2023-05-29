The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    DNA Solves Case of Cornell Student Murdered While Working at Red Cross Decades Later

    David Malcom was stabbed to death in 1987

    Published |Updated
    Christopher Gavin
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Thanks to DNA, authorities in Ithaca, New York, have solved the 1987 murder of a 26-year-old Cornell student who was stabbed to death while working at a Red Cross shelter.

    David Malcom, of Connecticut, was found dead in the shelter's office on Feb. 12, 1987, according to Syracuse.com.

    David Malcom, 26, was killed in 1987 and Ithaca police recently found a suspect
    Ithaca Police Department

    Law enforcement had, for decades, been unable to determine Malcom's killer -- until they analyzed DNA and linked the crime to a man who had died in 2019, police announced on Friday.

    Read More

    The man's name was not released, the outlet reported.

    Malcom had been working a 24-hour shift at the shelter the day before his body was discovered.

    On Feb. 11, a teenage girl from Newfield entered the shelter looking for help with an estranged boyfriend, according to Syracuse.com. The boyfriend also came to the shelter afterward and when he asked Malcolm where she was, Malcom said he didn't know, police said.

    The man then attacked Malcom.

    “Malcom’s heroic actions for not disclosing the whereabouts of the young teen sadly cost him his life,” police said Friday.

    Shortly after the murder, Nina Miller, a friend of Malcom, told The Post-Standard that he was "a wonderful role model for kids."

    “The sheer gentleness of the man made him very special. He also had a wonderful sense of humor,” Miller said, according to Syracuse.com. “He was the best of what young people can be. He was idealistic, sensitive, warm, very bright."

    Authorities also have cleared an associate of Malcom's who was an initial suspect in the case, according to Syracuse.com.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.