DNA from Pizza Crust Linked Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect to Victim: Court Documents

DNA from a pizza crust discarded earlier this year was used to link the man charged in the Gilgo Beach murders with one of the victims, prosecutors alleged in court documents released Friday.

Architect Rex Heuermann 59, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

DNA on this pizza was used to link Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann to a victim, according to prosecutors. Suffolk County DA

The women, along with Maureen Brainard-Barnes — known as the "Gilgo Beach Four" — were all found in 2010 in the same area along a stretch of the Long Island waterfront.

In total, the bodies of at least ten women were found in the area, some wrapped in burlap, and investigators set out on a hunt then for a suspected serial killer.

A law enforcement surveillance team apparently already tracking Heuermann in late January recovered a pizza box tossed into a garbage can on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan by suspect Rex Heuermann, according to prosecutors.

The pizza box was "sent to the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory for analysis, where a swab was taken from the leftover pizza crust," prosecutors wrote.

The sample was ultimately linked to Waterman, prosecutors said.

Investigators were initially led to Heuermann after a witness reported seeing a pickup truck matching the model he owned when one of the victims disappeared in 2010, according to prosecutors.

They also allegedly linked him to other evidence including burner phones used to arrange meetings with the victims.

Heuermann pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Friday, and the judge ordered him held without bail.