DNA from Pizza Crust Linked Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect to Victim: Court Documents
Surveillance team grabbed discarded pizza crusts tossed out by murder suspect Rex Heuermann and linked DNA on the food it to a victim, according to prosecutors
DNA from a pizza crust discarded earlier this year was used to link the man charged in the Gilgo Beach murders with one of the victims, prosecutors alleged in court documents released Friday.
Architect Rex Heuermann 59, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.
The women, along with Maureen Brainard-Barnes — known as the "Gilgo Beach Four" — were all found in 2010 in the same area along a stretch of the Long Island waterfront.
- Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings
- Storage Unit 5 Minutes From Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect’s Home Searched for Evidence
- Prosecution Seeks DNA Swab From Suspected Long Island Serial Killer
- Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Facing Additional Charges After Wave of New Evidence
- Police Worried Gilgo Murders Suspect Might Try to Flee if He Knew About Grand Jury
In total, the bodies of at least ten women were found in the area, some wrapped in burlap, and investigators set out on a hunt then for a suspected serial killer.
A law enforcement surveillance team apparently already tracking Heuermann in late January recovered a pizza box tossed into a garbage can on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan by suspect Rex Heuermann, according to prosecutors.
The pizza box was "sent to the Suffolk County Crime Laboratory for analysis, where a swab was taken from the leftover pizza crust," prosecutors wrote.
The sample was ultimately linked to Waterman, prosecutors said.
Investigators were initially led to Heuermann after a witness reported seeing a pickup truck matching the model he owned when one of the victims disappeared in 2010, according to prosecutors.
They also allegedly linked him to other evidence including burner phones used to arrange meetings with the victims.
Heuermann pleaded not guilty in a court appearance Friday, and the judge ordered him held without bail.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews