Rachel Morin Crime Scene DNA Matches DNA From Los Angeles Home Invasion, Assault: Authorities

DNA evidence collected at the scene of the hiking-trail murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin matches evidence collected at the scene of a home invasion across the country earlier this year, and the assault of a young woman inside the house, police revealed.
During a press conference Thursday, Colonel William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said DNA analyzed by the Maryland State Police came back as a match to a crime committed in Los Angeles in March.
Authorities shared home surveillance footage from the incident in Los Angeles.
The video showed what authorities believe to be a shirtless Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s leaving a home. He's estimated to be 5-foot 9-inches tall and weigh 160 pounds.
Authorities have not yet been able to determine the suspect's identity.
Information regarding Morin's manner of death and a motive in her killing have not been disclosed.
“The only people that know what happened at that crime scene is us and that suspect," Davis told reporters, describing the incident as a "random act of violence."
Authorities do not believe Morin knew her killer.
They also believe the suspect acted alone.
The 37-year-old mother of five, was reported missing by her boyfriend on Aug. 5 after she failed to return home from her evening jog on the popular Ma and Pa Heritage hiking trail in Bel Air, Maryland.
Less than 24 hours later, her body was discovered by member of the community.
Since then, authorities said over 300 tips have poured in from the community.
Last week, Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said a team of 10 investigators planned to interview her boyfriend, Richard Tobin, and others in her inner circle.
Morin ran her own cleaning business. Long-term customers said she seemed "distracted" the week before she went missing.
She was typically in a good mood and "easygoing," Margaret Woltz, 69, told the New York Post. Woltz and her husband had employed Morin to clean their home for 8 years.
Wolf also described Morin as "warm" and "devoted" to her children.
Morin's mother told workers at a spa she and her daughter frequented that Morin had been on "multiple dating sites."
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call (410) 836 7788. Tips can also be sent to rmtisps@harfrodsheriff.org.
