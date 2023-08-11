Diver Frees Shark Caught on Fishing Line in Florida Reef

A scuba diver in Florida is credited with saving a shark’s life after rescuing the creature from a fishing line.

Diver Tazz Felde with Under Pressure Divers posted a video of the daring rescue as he and a diver he identified in a social media post as a man named Diver Dan swam toward the distressed animal after spotting it underwater at Beasley Park in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

According to Felde, a different diver had informed him about a nurse shark trapped in the artificial reef system in the park. It had a hook stuck in its mouth and the fishing line was tethered to one of the reefs. The first diver reportedly told Felde he had attempted to free the shark to no avail.

So, Felde and Diver Dan headed underwater and used pliers to cut the steel leader attached to the hook. As soon as it was freed from the line, the shark quickly swam away — with the pliers still attached to the leader hanging off of the hook in its mouth.

“We did lose our pliers as they were pinched on the leader when it left in a hurry,” Felde said in the video description. “Hopefully the hook will eventually rust out and the remaining leader will fall out as well.”

The July 24 incident happened to coincide with Discovery’s Shark Week – which Felde pointed out on social media.

Nurse sharks are abundant in shallow, warm waters of the eastern Pacific and western Atlantic oceans. Their preferred habitats are in coral reefs, mangrove islands, and rocks, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They are one of eight shark species allowed to be harvested in Florida.