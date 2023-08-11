Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on Bus - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on Bus

The school district says the man is no longer employed there and criminal charges are possible, if not expected

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Jefferson County Public Schools District received thousands of complaints from parents, prompting a school closure on the second and third dayStephen Simpson/Getty Images

An employee of a Texas school district has been fired after a video allegedly shows him beating a student on a bus.

Investigative journalist Sarah Fields shared a video on her social media page Friday, claiming that, in it, a bus driver can be seen “brutally” beating a student of the Conroe Independent School District. 

WARNING: The following embedded video may contain content some viewers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

Read More

Fields said that the student in the video was a “foster child” and was “currently” in the emergency room “for injuries” early Friday morning. Fields corrected herself in a follow-up post saying that the man, who she said was a bus driver, was instead possibly a teacher. Fields added in other social media posts that she was investigating the matter and would provide updates.

The Messenger contacted Conroe ISD asking for confirmation and information on the incident by using a link to Fields video. Conroe ISD’s Director of Communications, Sarah Blakelock, responded with the following statement:

“Yesterday afternoon, we were made aware of an incident in which an employee in our Transportation Department physically attacked a student on a bus. We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff. The individual is no longer employed by the District, and the Conroe ISD Police Department is completing their investigation with the expectation of pursuing criminal charges.”

In Fields’s seven-second video, a man is seen shoving a student in a black shirt and then striking him. The student in the black shirt stumbles backward over one of the bus’s seats and falls into the aisle. The adult again strikes the student three times with his right hand in a closed fist. The student defensively raises his arms and doesn’t fight back during the short video. 

Many replies to Field’s video point out that it is unclear what led up to the incident or what happened afterward, as it is just a seven-second video, but Conroe ISD was clear in its statement that it found the behavior disturbing and unacceptable.

The person is no longer employed by the school district and pursuit of criminal charges is, according to its communication director, expected.

Conroe ISD is located in Montgomery County, Texas.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.