Disturbing Video Captures School Staffer Beating Student on Bus

An employee of a Texas school district has been fired after a video allegedly shows him beating a student on a bus.

Investigative journalist Sarah Fields shared a video on her social media page Friday, claiming that, in it, a bus driver can be seen “brutally” beating a student of the Conroe Independent School District.

Update - A clearer video has been sent to me. It appears as if the actual bus driver is behind him. The word going around is that this is a teacher.



Fields said that the student in the video was a “foster child” and was “currently” in the emergency room “for injuries” early Friday morning. Fields corrected herself in a follow-up post saying that the man, who she said was a bus driver, was instead possibly a teacher. Fields added in other social media posts that she was investigating the matter and would provide updates.

The Messenger contacted Conroe ISD asking for confirmation and information on the incident by using a link to Fields video. Conroe ISD’s Director of Communications, Sarah Blakelock, responded with the following statement:



“Yesterday afternoon, we were made aware of an incident in which an employee in our Transportation Department physically attacked a student on a bus. We are disturbed by this unacceptable behavior which is not representative of our hundreds of hard-working transportation staff. The individual is no longer employed by the District, and the Conroe ISD Police Department is completing their investigation with the expectation of pursuing criminal charges.”

In Fields’s seven-second video, a man is seen shoving a student in a black shirt and then striking him. The student in the black shirt stumbles backward over one of the bus’s seats and falls into the aisle. The adult again strikes the student three times with his right hand in a closed fist. The student defensively raises his arms and doesn’t fight back during the short video.

Many replies to Field’s video point out that it is unclear what led up to the incident or what happened afterward, as it is just a seven-second video, but Conroe ISD was clear in its statement that it found the behavior disturbing and unacceptable.

The person is no longer employed by the school district and pursuit of criminal charges is, according to its communication director, expected.

Conroe ISD is located in Montgomery County, Texas.