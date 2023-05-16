District Court Judge Denies Biden Administration Request to End Blocking of Quick Releases From Border Custody

A federal district court judge denied Monday the Biden administration’s request to end a temporary pause on its proposal to “parole” migrants detained at the southern border.
The administration had requested a stay on Judge T. Kent Wetherell’s Thursday order blocking federal immigration officials from quickly releasing migrants from the custody of border control agents in an effort to manage an expected surge of attempted migration through the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Biden administration said in a court filing requesting the stay that border patrol agents under the Department of Homeland Security processed more than 6,000 people Thursday under “parole with conditions,” and released at least 2,500 of them from custody, instructing them to return to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.
However, in denying the request, Wetherell cited Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ recent assertion that southern border migration fell by some 50 percent over the weekend after the expiration of pandemic-era immigration restrictions.
- Texas Seeks Restraining Order Against Biden Administration’s New Border Plan
- Title 42 Has Ended. So What’s Next For Immigration Policy?
- The Supreme Court rules Title 42 border policy will stay in place — for now
- Florida Judge Considers Contempt for Biden Over Release of Migrants
- John Roberts just delayed the end of Title 42: How the demise of the pandemic-era policy could stress the US immigration system
“(I)t appears that DHS’s inability to release aliens under the parole with conditions policy is not as big of a deal as it was made out to be in the declaration attached to the motion to stay,” said Wetherell, of the District Court for the Northern District of Florida.
Biden administration officials have said they will appeal Wetherell’s order with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals if the request to stay was denied.
The state of Florida filed suit against the federal government in March 2021 over the “parole” policy, arguing that the government was skirting federal law requiring the detention of migrants who enter the country without permission.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews
- Here’s Everything to Know About Minnesota’s Imminent Marijuana LegalizationNews