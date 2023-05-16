District Court Judge Denies Biden Administration Request to End Blocking of Quick Releases From Border Custody

A federal district court judge denied Monday the Biden administration’s request to end a temporary pause on its proposal to “parole” migrants detained at the southern border.

The administration had requested a stay on Judge T. Kent Wetherell’s Thursday order blocking federal immigration officials from quickly releasing migrants from the custody of border control agents in an effort to manage an expected surge of attempted migration through the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Biden administration said in a court filing requesting the stay that border patrol agents under the Department of Homeland Security processed more than 6,000 people Thursday under “parole with conditions,” and released at least 2,500 of them from custody, instructing them to return to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.

However, in denying the request, Wetherell cited Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ recent assertion that southern border migration fell by some 50 percent over the weekend after the expiration of pandemic-era immigration restrictions.

“(I)t appears that DHS’s inability to release aliens under the parole with conditions policy is not as big of a deal as it was made out to be in the declaration attached to the motion to stay,” said Wetherell, of the District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Biden administration officials have said they will appeal Wetherell’s order with the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals if the request to stay was denied.

The state of Florida filed suit against the federal government in March 2021 over the “parole” policy, arguing that the government was skirting federal law requiring the detention of migrants who enter the country without permission.