District Attorney Reviewing Complaint By California Reporter of Alleged Assault at Meeting of Conservatives

Shasta County's district attorney has launched an investigation into an accusation by a local California reporter that she was assaulted while attempting to cover a meeting of conservative organizations.

Doni Chamberlain, who publishes the site A News Cafe, said she was harassed, assaulted and ejected from the meeting last month at a community center in Cottonwood in northern California.

At one point, Chamberlain told the Sacramento Bee, she was ordered to leave because she was "not a patriot."

Chamberlain said she left the meeting with a concussion, whiplash and a neck injury, the newspaper reported.

Chamberlain, 67, has reported on Shasta County for more than 3 decades and founded A News Cafe in 2007.

The incident is another sign of increasing animosity between the media and right-wing political factions.

Though Shasta has traditionally voted Republican, elected officials in the area are growing increasingly extremist, the Bee noted.

The MAGA right has claimed a majority on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors since 2020, fired the county health officer, rid the county of voting machines and passed a resolution "enshrining gun rights as paramount," according to the newspaper.

Supervisors' meetings are chaotic, yet basic code-of-conduct guidelines failed to pass this month, the Bee reported.

“I’ve received death threats, people yell at me during meetings and call me names," she told the Sacramento Bee.

The confrontation that has become the target of the district attorney's probe was a "physical, violent assault," she told the Bee.

The "reaction from this group has just rocked my world because it’s had me completely rethink everything I thought I knew about being a journalist in Redding, in California, in Shasta County, in the United States of America," she added.

Shasta County Supervisor Chris Kelstrom, who attended the meeting, told the Bee in an email that the organizers wanted Chamberlain out because they “did not want any words taken out of context or their intentions to be misreported."

He apparently did not address the reporter's assault accusations. Other organizers did not reply to the Bee's requests for comment.

Amid the heated confrontation at the meeting, 4 Shasta sheriff’s deputies arrived in three squad cars to escort Chamberlain out because of the “large number of individuals” at the event, department spokesman Tim Mapes told the Bee.

Chamberlain immediately filed a complaint about the meeting confrontation with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department.

District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett told the Bee that Chamberlain's complaint was "submitted to our office for review. It is currently still under review," she added.