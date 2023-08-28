District Attorney Blasts Online Conspiracy Theorists for Harassing Witnesses in Boston Police Officer Murder Case

The district attorney prosecuting the case of Karen Read, a woman accused of murdering a Boston police officer, issued a rare statement calling out online conspiracy theorists for harassing witnesses.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey released a video statement to address the speculation surrounding the case.

"This will be the first statement of its kind in my dozen years as Norfolk District Attorney," Morrissey said. "The harassment of witnesses in the murder prosecution of Karen Read is absolutely baseless."

Morrissey called the harassment "an outrage," and urged people to stop. He also emphasized that innuendo and false narratives do not count as evidence.

"We try people in the court and not on the internet for a reason," he said. "The internet has no rules of evidence. The internet has no punishment for perjury. And the internet does not know all the facts."

Police officer John O'Keefe was found dead on Jan. 29 outside a home in Canton. Read was arrested several days later, and was accused of hitting him with her SUV and leaving him to die.

ABC News reported that O'Keefe and Reed were dating at the time. They had reportedly dated in their 20s, then reconnected on Facebook more than a decade later.

According to NBC 10, the two were invited to a house party on Jan. 28. Read told police that she dropped O'Keefe off at the house, then went home because she was having stomach issues.

The defense is trying to prove that someone else killed O'Keefe, according to ABC.

Read's legal team has claimed to have evidence that O'Keefe made it inside to the party, that someone at the party searched "Ho[w] long to die in cold" on the internet, and that the lead Massachusetts State Police investigator was friendly with individuals at the party.

That somehow is supposed to add up to a defense, the legal team has implied.

But "what evidence does show is that John O’Keefe never entered the home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton on the night he died," Morrissey said in his statement.

Location data from his phone – recovered from beneath his body when he was transported to the hospital – shows that his phone was not inside the home, according to Morrissey.

Eleven people have also given statements that they did not see O’Keefe enter the home at 34 Fairview that night, said the district attorney. "Zero people have said that they saw him enter the home. Zero. No one," he added.

The doctor who conducted O'Keefe's autopsy said that his injuries were not the result of a fight that Read supporters have implied occurred in the house O'Keefe didn't enter.

Morrissey also denounced the theory that State Police Trooper Michael Proctor planted evidence at the scene.

"Trooper Proctor had no close personal relationship with any of the parties involved in the investigation, had no conflict, and had no reason to step out of the investigation. Every suggestion to the contrary is a lie," he said.

The district attorney urged people to end the harassment and pay attention to the facts of the trial.

"What is happening to the witnesses — some with no actual involvement in the case — is wrong," Morrissey said.

"It is contrary to the American values of fairness, and the Constitutional value of a fair trial. It needs to stop now," he said.

Read has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder. She told reporters outside of the courthouse that she tried to save O'Keefe's life, according to CBS News Boston.

"We know who did it. We know. And we know who spearheaded this coverup. You all know," she said. "I tried to save his life. I tried to save his life at 6 in the morning, I was covered in his blood."