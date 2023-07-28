Disqualification Dropped for Ukrainian Fencer Who Refused to Shake Russian’s Hand - The Messenger
Disqualification Dropped for Ukrainian Fencer Who Refused to Shake Russian’s Hand

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan is also assured of a spot in next year's Olympics in Paris by the IOC president

Published
Jason Hahn
Ukraine and the international community's staunch support of disqualified fencer Olga Kharlan —who was punished at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Thursday for refusing to shake the hand of her Russian opponent — appears to have paid off.

Kharlan on Friday was reinstated by the FIE and is now allowed to continue to compete in the ongoing world fencing championships in Milan.

Emmanuel Katsiadakis, the Greek president of the FIE, said the decision had been made "after consultation with the International Olympic Committee," France 24 reported.

Kharlan, 32, was disqualified Thursday after she refused to shake the hand of her Russian opponent Anna Smirnova, whom she had just defeated 15-7.

Kharlan, a four-time Olympic winner, was the first Ukrainian fencer to face a Russian in competition since the Kremlin launched an invasion of her country last year.

Kharlan instead held up her saber to touch blades with Smirnova at the end of their face off, but FIE rules require a handshake.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy both strongly criticized the FIE's decision to disqualify Karlan.

They argued that Kharlan won fairly and displayed dignity — and that her disqualification was unjust.

Olga Kharlan
Olga Kharlan of Ukraine.Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee also called on the FIE to treat Ukrainian athletes "sensitively."

On Friday, IOC President Thomas Bach sent Kharlan a letter promising her a guaranteed spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, "regardless" of whether she tallied the usually required qualification scores.

"As a fellow fencer, it is impossible for me to imagine how you feel at this moment," Bach wrote.

"Rest assured that the IOC will continue to stand in full solidarity with the Ukrainian athletes and the Olympic community of Ukraine during these extremely difficult times," he added.

Immediately after the handshake controversy Thursday, Smirnova protested by sitting on a chair on the fencing piste, refusing to move for about 50 minutes.

Kuleba accused Smirnova of playing "dirty with the handshake show" at the FIE competition, and equated the demonstration to how the Russian army "acts on the battlefield."

In May, Ukranian tennis player Marta Kostyuk was booed when she snubbed Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka while competing at the French Open.

Kostyuk had vowed she would not shake the hand of any player from Russia or Belarus.

