Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Stuck, Firefighters Remove Riders

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Firefighters to a theme park to rescue 28 people who were stranded on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday.
All passengers were safely removed.
The Reedy Creek Fire Department said the ride got stuck for about 45 minutes, according to WFTV. It’s unclear why the ride got stuck.
The park is part of the Disney complex in the Greater Orlando area.
This is a developing story.
Read More
- Video Shows Daring Rescue of Rollercoaster Riders Stuck Upside-Down for More Than 3 Hours
- 40 Years Later, the ‘Twilight Zone: The Movie’ Accident Is Still Among the Most Gruesome Ever
- A Trump Tower Penthouse on Central Park Sells for $23 Million
- Two Americans Found Sleeping Atop Eiffel Tower After Night of Drinking
- ‘Twilight’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date and Everything to Know
- WATCH: Passengers Stuck at Top of Rollercoaster for 45 Minutes
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews