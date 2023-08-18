Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Stuck, Firefighters Remove Riders - The Messenger
Disney’s Twilight Zone Tower of Terror Stuck, Firefighters Remove Riders

The ride was stuck for about 45 minutes

Scott McDonald
Disney sued Florida’s government in April over purported free speech violations. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Firefighters to a theme park to rescue 28 people who were stranded on the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Friday.

All passengers were safely removed.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department said the ride got stuck for about 45 minutes, according to WFTV. It’s unclear why the ride got stuck.

The park is part of the Disney complex in the Greater Orlando area.

This is a developing story.

