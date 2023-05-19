Disney’s Star Wars Theme Hotel to Close One Year After Launch

After celebrating its first anniversary, Disney's "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel at Walt Disney World is preparing to shut its doors, Disney has confirmed. The reason behind the closure, announced on Thursday, remains undisclosed.

"We express immense pride in our Cast Members and Imagineers who brought the Galactic Starcruiser experience to life," Disney stated. "As we continue to provide excellent service for guests during the final voyages over the next few months, we extend our gratitude to the fans and guests who made this experience so memorable."

Originally announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2019, the Galactic Starcruiser began its operations in March 2022, offering a two-day immersive Star Wars experience.

Critics, including fans of the Star Wars franchise, have cited the high costs of the hotel as a potential issue. With an average nightly cost of $1,209 per person or $4,809 for a pair, the rates include two days of accommodation, a day trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a Magic Band, valet service, and continuous immersive, interactive entertainment.

Although CNBC reports that Disney invested an estimated $2 billion in the development of its Star Wars parks in Florida and California, it remains uncertain whether the Starcruiser's construction costs were part of this sum.

Comprising just 100 rooms, the Starcruiser represents less than 0.5% of Disney's total room inventory in the vicinity, as noted by Reuters. Disney reassured guests that it will honor reservations until September 30, according to an update on its website.