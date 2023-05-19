The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Disney’s Star Wars Theme Hotel to Close One Year After Launch

    The Galactic Starcruiser began its operations in March 2022.

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    After celebrating its first anniversary, Disney's "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel at Walt Disney World is preparing to shut its doors, Disney has confirmed. The reason behind the closure, announced on Thursday, remains undisclosed.

    "We express immense pride in our Cast Members and Imagineers who brought the Galactic Starcruiser experience to life," Disney stated. "As we continue to provide excellent service for guests during the final voyages over the next few months, we extend our gratitude to the fans and guests who made this experience so memorable."

    View of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Hotel at the Walt Disney World.
    (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

    Originally announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2019, the Galactic Starcruiser began its operations in March 2022, offering a two-day immersive Star Wars experience.

    Read More

    Critics, including fans of the Star Wars franchise, have cited the high costs of the hotel as a potential issue. With an average nightly cost of $1,209 per person or $4,809 for a pair, the rates include two days of accommodation, a day trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a Magic Band, valet service, and continuous immersive, interactive entertainment.

    Although CNBC reports that Disney invested an estimated $2 billion in the development of its Star Wars parks in Florida and California, it remains uncertain whether the Starcruiser's construction costs were part of this sum.

    Comprising just 100 rooms, the Starcruiser represents less than 0.5% of Disney's total room inventory in the vicinity, as noted by Reuters. Disney reassured guests that it will honor reservations until September 30, according to an update on its website.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.