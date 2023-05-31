The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Disneyland Visitor Jumps Out of Splash Mountain Mid-Ride Due to Panic Attack

    Video shows woman bailing out of the iconic amusement park ride on the weekend before its closure

    Aysha Qamar
    In footage shared on TikTok Monday night, a rider on Disneyland’s iconic and soon-to-close Splash Mountain appeared to get off the ride's log flume mid-journey, telling passing riders that she was having a panic attack.

    The video begins with TikTok user Fatima Yusuf Wright seemingly recording her Splash Mountain ride when a man can be heard saying: "What the hell?” 

    The camera quickly shifts and focuses on a person walking on the ride’s side pathway. 

    "What are you doing?" someone can be heard asking the woman. 

    The woman, who has not been identified, responds: “I can't. I'm about to have a panic attack.” She is then seen exiting through a maintenance stairway.

    People ride the Splash Mountain attraction at Disneyland
    (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

    Wright reposted the clip to Instagram, where she referred to the incident as “craziness the last weekend of splash mountain!"

    She added: "Thank God she didn't get hurt!!"

    The young woman's mid-ride bailout was something of a capstone for Splash Mountain, which happens to be closing on Wednesday after a 33-year run at the California park. The ride, which features characters and music from the 1946 animated Disney feature “Song of the South,” has been accused of perpetuating racist stereotypes and will be replaced by a “Princess and the Frog” themed attraction next year.

