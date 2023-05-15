Disneyland Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Free-Roaming Cat Nutmeg

The death of a long-haired orange cat named Nutmeg, known for spending time in Disneyland's Magic Key Terrace area, has been reported by fan blogs, including Disneyland News Today.
Nutmeg was one of the free-roaming cats within the park, said to keep rodents at bay and popular among some Disney fanatics. An Instagram page dedicated to documenting the cats in the park has over 100,000 followers.
The death was reported in early May, without much detail into how the information was discovered. A tweet lamenting the loss of Nutmeg includes a screenshot of a Facebook post that attributes the news to a cast member at the park.
Celebrity cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy mourned the loss of Nutmeg in a tweet, thanking Disney for "elevating and embracing community cats." Nutmeg's memory lives on through a secret-menu cocktail available at the terrace named in the cat's honor, according to the Orange County Register.
Some of Nutmeg's fans even noted how the tiling of the terrace appeared to match Nutmeg's orange coat. The cafe includes a portrait of Nutmeg, and mosaic tile work in Nutmeg's likeness, SFGate reported last year.
Disney did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comments about the reports of Nutmeg’s death as of Monday.
