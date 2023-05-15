The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Disneyland Fans Pay Tribute to Beloved Free-Roaming Cat Nutmeg

    The famed feline even inspired a cocktail at one of the park's cafes.

    Published |Updated
    Monique Merrill
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

    The death of a long-haired orange cat named Nutmeg, known for spending time in Disneyland's Magic Key Terrace area, has been reported by fan blogs, including Disneyland News Today.

    Nutmeg was one of the free-roaming cats within the park, said to keep rodents at bay and popular among some Disney fanatics. An Instagram page dedicated to documenting the cats in the park has over 100,000 followers.

    Read More

    The death was reported in early May, without much detail into how the information was discovered. A tweet lamenting the loss of Nutmeg includes a screenshot of a Facebook post that attributes the news to a cast member at the park.

    Celebrity cat behaviorist Jackson Galaxy mourned the loss of Nutmeg in a tweet, thanking Disney for "elevating and embracing community cats." Nutmeg's memory lives on through a secret-menu cocktail available at the terrace named in the cat's honor, according to the Orange County Register.

    Some of Nutmeg's fans even noted how the tiling of the terrace appeared to match Nutmeg's orange coat. The cafe includes a portrait of Nutmeg, and mosaic tile work in Nutmeg's likeness, SFGate reported last year.

    Disney did not respond to The Messenger’s request for comments about the reports of Nutmeg’s death as of Monday.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.