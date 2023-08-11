Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him Up

A man in England, apparently lacking in patience, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen taxi after another cab driver refused to give him a ride.
Mohammed Ahmed was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, stemming from a September 2022 incident at Gatwick Airport in England, according to the BBC.
After a taxi refused to transport him, authorities said Ahmed, 24, jumped into an unattended cab and sped away on Gatwick’s M25 and M40 roadways, reaching speeds up to 130 mph.
A police helicopter alerted ground officers, who, after a 150-mile chase, apprehended Ahmed in a cul-de-sac in Walsall, England.
The impatient man was handed a suspended 14-month prison sentence and an 18-month revocation of driving privileges, according to the outlet.
Ahmed was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service and reimburse the taxi driver whose vehicle he took.
