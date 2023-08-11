Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him Up - The Messenger
Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him Up

Mohammed Ahmed was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
After a taxi refused to transport him, authorities said Mohammed Ahmed, 24, hopped into an unattended cab and sped off through Gatwick’s M25 and M40 roadways, reaching speeds of up to 130 mph.BBC

A man in England, apparently lacking in patience, is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen taxi after another cab driver refused to give him a ride.

Mohammed Ahmed was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, stemming from a September 2022 incident at Gatwick Airport in England, according to the BBC.

After a taxi refused to transport him, authorities said Ahmed, 24, jumped into an unattended cab and sped away on Gatwick’s M25 and M40 roadways, reaching speeds up to 130 mph.

A police helicopter alerted ground officers, who, after a 150-mile chase, apprehended Ahmed in a cul-de-sac in Walsall, England.

The impatient man was handed a suspended 14-month prison sentence and an 18-month revocation of driving privileges, according to the outlet.

Ahmed was also ordered to complete 150 hours of community service and reimburse the taxi driver whose vehicle he took.

