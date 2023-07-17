Disgraced Biden Nuclear Official Was on Taxpayer-Funded Trip When They Stole Luggage

Sam Brinton, the disgraced former official of the Office of Nuclear Energy, was on a taxpayer-funded trip when they allegedly stole luggage worth nearly $4,000 from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas last year, according to a new report.

Fox News reported on Monday that Brinton, who no longer works for the Biden Administration, traveled to the Department of Energy's Nevada National Security Site in Nevada on July 6 -- the same day prosecutors say Brinton stole the suitcase, valued at $3,670.

Brinton, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was charged in December with the theft, and pleaded "no contest" earlier this year.

A judge ultimately ordered Brinton to repay the victim. Brinton was also given a 180-day suspended jail sentence, which they were not required to serve.

The Fox News report is based on internal DOE filings and expense reports obtained by the Functional Government Initiative. The documents reportedly show Brinton traveled to the National Security Site for an unspecified meeting, and the cost of the four-day trip was estimated to be $1,951.50.

"It's outrageous that tax dollars transported Brinton to and from the scene of a crime, putting the American public unwittingly at the wheel of the getaway car," said FGI spokesperson Peter McGinnis to Fox News in a statement.

"The federal government obviously needs a more stringent vetting process for senior-level positions," McGinnis added. "Senior officials committing petty crimes while on the clock is a clear indication that something is dysfunctional in the personnel procedures."

The DOE did not respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

Brinton has also faced charges in two similar luggage theft cases.

In May, Brinton was served a warrant in Maryland for allegedly stealing luggage from Reagan National Airport in February 2023.

They were also charged in October with stealing a suitcase worth over $2,000 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport in Minnesota in September, but they avoided jail time in that case.

In 2018, a Houston, Texas-based fashion designer also accused Brinton of wearing her designs from a lost piece of luggage.