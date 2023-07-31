Disbarred Judge Stole Thousands From Elderly Man in Her Care, Used Money to Buy Crypto: Prosecutors
Patricia Martin had allegedly been entrusted to manage the finances of a former Tuskegee Airman
A former Illinois judge is being investigated for criminal misconduct after being accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a World War II veteran and using the money to buy cryptocurrency, prosecutors allege.
In addition to the investigation, Cook County prosecutors have also filed a petition against the former presiding judge in the child protection division, Patricia Martin, as reported by the Chicago Tribune.
One month before Martin stepped down as judge in 2020, she took on an attorney role to help former Tuskegee Airman Oscar Wilkerson manage his finances.
While she was supposed to be looking after his 401k, bank account and social security, prosecutors alleged she used the money for her own benefit, including buying crypto, while Wilkerson’s assisted living facility had not been paid.
- In Policy Shift, US to Share Russian War Crimes Evidence with International Court
- Man Sentenced to Prison After Stealing Cheese, Trying to Force Elderly Woman to Buy It
- Organized Crime Ring Suspect Swindled T.J. Maxx Stores Out of Thousands With Sleight-of-Hand Trick: Investigators
- Parking Enforcement Boss Used Money From Meters to Throw Parties for Staff: Officials
- War crime hunters are using Web3 tech to preserve suspected evidence in Ukraine
The prosecutors’ petition is looking to hold Martin in criminal contempt of court orders, alleging that she continued to move Wilkerson’s money after a judge ordered her to halt. The petition alleges that Martin "willfully, knowingly, and contumaciously violated the court’s ... order."
The petition was officially filed Friday, but prosecutors asked Cook County Judge Anna Demacopoulos to pause its implementation due to the ongoing investigations.
Democopoulos has continued the case and abstained from holding a hearing bond, encouraging prosecutors to maintain open communication with Wilkerson's attorneys.
The petition and criminal investigation come after Martin was disbarred and ordered to pay a default judgment of $1.1 million in a civil case filed by Wilkerson's family last year, as reported by CBS 2.
That complaint alleged that Martin “used $246,203.60 of … funds without his authority for her own personal purpose.” The default judgment was ordered in May after Martin allegedly repeatedly failed to appear in court.
Wilkerson died in February, weeks after his attorneys took Martin to court.
Martin's attorneys are now fighting the default judgment, arguing that since Wilkerson has died that there is now no proper plaintiff.
Martin had served as a judge for 24 years before retiring, prior to being disbarred.
