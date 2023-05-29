‘Disastrous’ New Drug Appearing on California Streets Causing ‘Concrete Burns,’ Amputations
Xylazine is being mixed with fentanyl, heroin and cocaine
Officials in California are worried about the proliferation of a dangerous animal tranquilizer that street dealers are combining with fentanyl, often with fatal results.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, state and local officials have been ramping up efforts to combat a drug called xylazine.
Dealers have been mixing xylazine and fentanyl, according to the report, resulting in a new street drug known as tranq.
Philippe Bourgois, a UCLA anthropology and social medicine professor who co-authored the book Righteous Dopefiend, spoke to the Chronicle, calling xylazine "a disastrous drug."
Added Bourgois: "Public health has to get ahead of this tragedy."
Xylazine can also be mixed into heroin and cocaine.
Users typically experience slow breathing and a reduced heart rate. Miosis, coma, hyperglycemia and necrotic tissue (often leading to amputations) are other known side effects of the drug.
The drug can also lead to "concrete burns," or sores caused by lying passed out on the sidewalk.
In April 2023, the Biden administration declared xylazine-laced fentanyl an official emerging drug threat to the nation, the first time that label has been given.
Some California and federal officials are pushing to have xylazine classified as a controlled substance.
"Unless significant change happens in scheduling xylazine and really reducing its availability, we could be on the heels of what's happening on the East Coast," Jeffrey Hom, director of population behavioral health at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, told the Chronicle.
Hom previously led overdose prevention services in Philadelphia.
Hom said that the medical examiner would be collaborating with the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, the city’s fire department and homeless and supportive housing agencies, and methadone clinics and hospitals to collect data, share updates, and conduct regular testing for xylazine.
"We're trying to think through how do we develop a system that can surveil for drugs like xylazine — or whatever the next drug will be," Hom explained.
