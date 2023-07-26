Disabled Retiree Invests in Gold Peddled on Fox News, Loses $80K: Report

A loyal Fox News viewer claims to have lost $80,000 after investing $174,000 in gold coins hawked by a Los Angeles company whose advertisements run daily on the conservative cable network.

A lawsuit filed in 2021 by New York's Attorney General describes how Terry White, a disabled retiree living in New York, had invested $174,000 in the gold and silver coins in 2018, and has since lost $80,000 in transaction fees and commissions, putting a tremendous financial strain on him and his wife.

The attorney general is suing the company, Lear Capital, according to The Washington Post, which spoke to White, 70, about his ordeal. White bought the coins, he said, because he believed the claims made in the company's commercials that precious metals were fail-safe investments.

Since then, White's is down by $80,000, lost to transactions fees and Lear Capital's 33-percent commission. White's wife, Jeanne, blames Fox: "They're negligent."

White told the Post he thought Fox "wouldn't take a commercial like that unless it was legitimate."

The Post note that while state and federal regulators have been looking into Lear Capital's business dealings, the gold and silver coin industry spends millions of dollars a year to reach viewers of Fox News, Newsmax, and other conservative news outlets, whose audiences skew older.

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly once promoted the coinage as did former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

The Post's analysis found no similar ads for gold retirement investments in mainstream or left-wing media sources.

According to the article, more than 30 customers in 20 states have sued a dozen so-called "gold IRA" companies — including Lear — since 2013. In addition, federal regulators have sued four companies — two in the past year alone, the Post reports — alleging customers were systematically charged as much as triple the coins' value.

Fox News declined to comment to the Post. But in a statement, Newsmax spokesman Bill Daddi said the network did not see allegations against these companies as "a cause to block them from advertising."

Lear Capital spokesperson Tracy Williams defended the company's operations in a statement to the Post, which notes most of their customers would've made a profit if they had sold at a recent market high.

Williams also said that Terry White had acknowledged the company's fee in a call that was recorded as part of the transaction. The firm has since settled New York's 2021 lawsuit involving White, but admitted no wrongdoing. As part of the settlement, Lear agreed to reimburse some customers and must disclose its fee structure more clearly.