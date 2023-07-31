Dirty Stairwell Behind a Starbucks Goes on Sale for $25k in Latest Example of Real Estate Market Madness - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Dirty Stairwell Behind a Starbucks Goes on Sale for $25k in Latest Example of Real Estate Market Madness

Despite its condition, the stairwell's symbolic value attracts potential buyers

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An unused four-story stairwell is currently up for auction in London, with bidding starting at £20,000 (approximately $25,670).

This unusual listing sheds light on the increasingly frenetic state of the real estate market, particularly in major cities. The auction, hosted by Barnard Marcus Auctions, is scheduled for August 1, and while most of the items on the list are plots of land, buildings, or houses, the stairwell stands out as an intriguing and unconventional opportunity.

The four-story stairwell is set to be auctioned off for at least $25,000
The unused four-story stairwell is set to be auctioned off for at least $25,000Barnard Marcus Auctions

Located in south-west London, the stairwell once served a purpose behind a Starbucks but has long ceased any functional use. A video tour of the stairwell reveals its current state of disarray, as it appears neglected and cluttered with various items. Despite its condition, the stairwell's symbolic value attracts potential buyers.

Read More

What can one possibly do with a four-story staircase? The possibilities are endless, as the listing merely hints that it "may be suitable for development subject to planning permission and consents."

Since the stairwell is no longer connected to any building, the highest bidder will have the freedom to relocate it wherever their heart desires.

This auction is the latest testament to the astronomical surge in real estate prices within urban centers. The Guardian reports that London's average property value has escalated by a staggering 63% over the past decade.

Similar skyrocketing costs have been observed in cities such as New York and Singapore, further accentuating the challenges of the current real estate landscape."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.