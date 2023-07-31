Dirty Stairwell Behind a Starbucks Goes on Sale for $25k in Latest Example of Real Estate Market Madness
Despite its condition, the stairwell's symbolic value attracts potential buyers
An unused four-story stairwell is currently up for auction in London, with bidding starting at £20,000 (approximately $25,670).
This unusual listing sheds light on the increasingly frenetic state of the real estate market, particularly in major cities. The auction, hosted by Barnard Marcus Auctions, is scheduled for August 1, and while most of the items on the list are plots of land, buildings, or houses, the stairwell stands out as an intriguing and unconventional opportunity.
Located in south-west London, the stairwell once served a purpose behind a Starbucks but has long ceased any functional use. A video tour of the stairwell reveals its current state of disarray, as it appears neglected and cluttered with various items. Despite its condition, the stairwell's symbolic value attracts potential buyers.
- What is happening with the housing market? Why big interest rate hikes are scrambling an already strange real estate landscape.
- Citadel’s Ken Griffin Is Building a Real Estate Empire in Florida and Beyond
- Listing Prices Are the Latest Sign the Housing Market Is (Slowly) Turning
- Most Popular States for Foreign Real Estate Buyers
- The $1.5 Trillion Mortgage Crisis Looming for Commercial Real Estate
What can one possibly do with a four-story staircase? The possibilities are endless, as the listing merely hints that it "may be suitable for development subject to planning permission and consents."
Since the stairwell is no longer connected to any building, the highest bidder will have the freedom to relocate it wherever their heart desires.
This auction is the latest testament to the astronomical surge in real estate prices within urban centers. The Guardian reports that London's average property value has escalated by a staggering 63% over the past decade.
Similar skyrocketing costs have been observed in cities such as New York and Singapore, further accentuating the challenges of the current real estate landscape."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews