    An empty dirt lot in a residential neighborhood in Atherton, the richest city in California, has sold for $25 million, according to The Real Deal.

    An unnamed buyer last week snapped up the 2.5-acre wooded lot at 75 Isabella Ave. not far from Stanford University in the ritzy enclave 35 miles south of San Francisco.

    The sale is just another sign that real estate in and around the tech-rich Silicon Valley continues to garner sales prices that raise eyebrows in other parts of the country.

    According to a recent report by the real estate company Compass, the median home price in Atherton is about $11 million.  So, it’s not surprising that Forbes this year named Atherton the richest city in California.  

    The Messenger reached out to Michael Repka of DeLeon Realty, which handled the lot sale, for information on the buyer but did not immediately hear back.

    The lot was first listed for $26.6 million in early April and went into escrow April 15, the second “prime buildable lot” that Repka has sold for more than $20 million this year, he told The Real Deal.

    “It is my understanding that the purchaser intends to build one very grand estate home on the property,” Repka told SFGate in an email.

