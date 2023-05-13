Dinosaur Fossil With Evidence of Feathers Will Finally Wing It to Place It Was Found

A dinosaur fossil showing signs of feather-like structures will finally jet off to Brazil — where it was found — after two years of fraught negotiations.

The sought-after specimen — representing the first non-avian dinosaur with evidence of feathers found in South America — is scheduled to be returned to Brazil in June.

The 110-million-year-old fossil had been the focus of a battle with German officials since late 2020. It's currently held at the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe in Germany.

Brazilian scientists and government officials were alerted to the fact that Germany was holding onto the treasured artifact after researchers from Germany, Britain and Mexico published a research paper about the dinosaur, Ubirajara jubatus. The research has since been withdrawn from publication.

Brazil enacted a law in 1942 making fossils federal property that cannot be removed from its borders without permission.

The research paper's authors claimed they had permission, but eventually agreed to return the fossil after an intense fight for the dino remains by an incensed public who charged "paleontological colonialsim."

“The return of this material means a lot,” Aline Ghilardi, a paleontologist at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte in Natal, Brazil, told Nature.

It is an “important message against science colonialism in the 21st century, and opens a strong precedent for more fossils to go back to their countries of origin”, she added.