Dine-and-Dashers Threaten to Set Fire to Restaurant After Owner Vows to Name and Shame Them on Social Media

A woman, another adult and two children were reportedly offenders of a dine-and-dash at a restaurant in England on Tuesday. After the owner threatened to expose the woman on social media, he alleged that she said she'd have his eatery burned down.

The co-owner of Smokin' Joe's restaurant in Guisborough told Teesside Live that the woman said she'd have her brothers set fire to his establishment if he released her photo online, which he said he'd do if she didn't settle her outstanding bill in time.

Joe Smith posted his telling of the story on his restaurant's Facebook page. He said that after ordering around $89 (£70) of food, no one at the table of four was able to pay.

Neither adult had cash, Smith said, and the woman's credit card was allegedly not working.

"The woman was polite throughout and insisted she was very sorry and would be through early the next day to settle her bill!" Smith wrote in a Facebook post where he shared his account of the incident.

But he said she never came back to pay.

He then posted a call out on social media encouraging her to pay.

He wrote that he would release the photo if she didn't come back by 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

"You have until 9pm before your face is all over the internet," he wrote.

Smith told the outlet that "She contacted us saying she was really sorry again and that she still had problems with her online banking. We said we would give her 48 hours."

Smokin' Joe's in Guisborough Smokin' Joe's

"We then posted a picture of her, that we had taken in the restaurant, with her face blurred out," he added.

The photo is no longer on Facebook, but Smith told the outlet the woman then called the restaurant and said "it was out of order to post a picture," adding that she said she's not going to pay.

"She said her brothers would burn down the premises over the phone," he continued. "I think we have been more than fair."

Teesside Live reported that Smith notified the Cleveland police.

The Cleveland Police told The Messenger they could not provide information on the incident.